Shawn Michaels To Wrestle More Matches After WWE Crown Jewel?

There have been rumors of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement to work multiple matches.

Regarding the rumors, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are people who feel Michaels may wrestle more than just the tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel, but no one within WWE is is able to confirm solid plans for any other matches at this point.

Michaels will be in Triple H’s corner for the match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6. Kane will be in Taker’s corner and it’s believed that this will set up Michaels and Triple H vs. The Brothers of Destruction for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

The match at Crown Jewel would be Shawn’s first match since retiring in 2010 at WrestleMania 26 following a loss to The Undertaker. Michaels will be back on WWE TV for Monday’s RAW in Seattle, which is the go-home red brand show for Super Show-Down.