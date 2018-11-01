Shawn Michaels WWE Crown Jewel Diary Video, Rhea Ripley Disses Tegan Nox With Halloween Costume

– Above is the first WWE Crown Jewel Diary video entry, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking about coming out of retirement to team with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker.

Michaels said he’s thrilled that he still has the opportunity to be a part of WWE events that are happening for the first time, and he doesn’t feel a lot of stress to be The Showstopper or Mr. WrestleMania this time around. Michaels said one of the reasons he agreed to do this match is because it doesn’t encompass the various things that he thinks a “comeback match” would consist of.

– WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley dissed the injured Tegan Nox with her Halloween costume this year, as seen below. Nox has been out of action since suffering multiple injuries during her match with Ripley in the 2018 Mae Young Classic back in the summer.