Shayna Baszler Attacks (Video), WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set, The Street Profits

– Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler made her WWE NXT TV debut on this week’s show, attacking Kairi Sane and laying her out. The Mae Young Classic winner had come to the stage to let NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon know that she had her eye on the title, right after Moon retained over Sonya Deville. Below is video from the match and Shayna’s debut:

– SAnitY will get their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish on the January 10th episode. As noted, next week’s NXT episode will be a two-hour “2017 Year In Review” special.

– This week’s NXT episode also saw The Street Profits pick up another win, this time over enhancement talents Kris Starr and Riley Apex. They issued a warning that they would be coming for the NXT Tag Team Titles in 2018. Below is video from their match and warning: