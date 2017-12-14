Shayna Baszler Confirmed For WWE NXT (Video), Fatal 4 Way Update, Ember Moon

– It was confirmed on last night’s WWE NXT episode that the recent mystery vignette is for Shayna Baszler’s upcoming debut. Below is the latest promo for the former UFC fighter and Mae Young Classic finalist:

– As noted, Aleister Black defeated Adam Cole on last night’s show to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way that will name the “Takeover: Philly” challenger for NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas. Black remains undefeated with the win. Cole previously suffered a singles loss by DQ to Roderick Strong and lost to then-NXT Champion Drew McIntyre in San Antonio for a match that ended up airing on TV but this would be his first regular NXT TV singles loss. The Fatal 4 Way now features Black, Johnny Gargano and Killian Dain. The final qualifier will take place next week or on December 27th, featuring Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong.

– Below is a video package on NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon that aired on this week’s episode. The video features comments from Moon, Corey Graves, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Carmella.