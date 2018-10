New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler suffered an ankle injury during her win over Kairi Sane at Sunday’s Evolution pay-per-view, according to F4Wonline.com.

There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury but Baszler was on crutches at the airport yesterday morning. She’s scheduled to be evaluated this week and we should know then if she will miss the “Takeover: War Games II” event during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles.