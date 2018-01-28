Shayna Baszler On Ember Moon (Video), HHH & Stephanie McMahon On Takeover, The Velveteen Dream

– Below is video of Shayna Baszler talking to Kayla Braxton after her loss to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon at “Takeover: Philadelphia” last night. Baszler also attacked Moon after the match and says says Ember didn’t beat her, she barely survived.

– Kayla interviews The Velveteen Dream about his win over Kassius Ohno in this new video. Dream says in the end, the NXT Universe knows what’s on his trunks – Dream Over.

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following after Takeover:

I was blown away by #NXTTakeOver Philadelphia! Congratulations to everyone involved!!!! @HeymanHustle was right, the road to immortality started tonight! #WeAreNXT!!! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 28, 2018