Shayna Baszler’s TV Debut Opponent, Dana Brooke – Terri Runnels, 1996 RAW Intro Mash-Up, Rockstar Spud

– As seen below, WWE posted the 1996 RAW intro with modern-day Superstars to promote the 25th Anniversary of WWE’s flagship show:

– In another sign that Rockstar Spud will be signing with WWE soon, the latest episode of his “I’m With Spud” series on the Highspots Wrestling Network is billed as what may be the last episode. Below is a preview from the show, featuring guest Hornswoggle:

– As noted, Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler will make her WWE NXT in-ring debut on next Wednesday’s episode. Her opponent will be Dakota Kai, who also competed in The Mae Young Classic. Kai made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by tournament winner Kairi Sane.

– Dana Brooke and former WWE star Terri Runnels had the following Twitter exchange in response to a tweet on Dana’s new gimmick with Titus Worldwide being compared to Terri’s Alexandra York gimmick in WCW. They wrote:

Folks, simply a reminder that every great, old thing becomes new again! You rock it @DanaBrookeWWE #AlexandraYork loves YOU!😗👍 https://t.co/8I3Ntm0Ufh — Terri Runnels (@theterrirunnels) January 2, 2018

Wow this is a pure honor to be recognized by you! I appreciate the support more then you can imagine ! 🙌🏻👓 https://t.co/m8YEbF51j1 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 2, 2018