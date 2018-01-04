Shayna Baszler’s WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Ember Moon’s Journey, Cole vs. McIntyre

– Courtesy of last night’s WWE NXT Year In Review special episode, below is new footage from the NXT Title match between Adam Cole and then-champion Drew McIntyre at the November 17th NXT live event in San Antonio, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the special referee. McIntyre would lose the title the next night to Andrade “Cien” Almas at the “Takeover: WarGames” event.

– WWE has announced that former UFC star Shayna Baszler will make her NXT TV in-ring debut on next Wednesday’s episode. No word yet on who the runner-up of The Mae Young Classic will face but the match will be taped at tonight’s TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta.

– Below is an in-depth look at the incredible journey of current NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon. The video package also aired on this week’s NXT special episode.