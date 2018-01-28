Sheamus’ Birthday, Post-Takeover Videos Of Tommaso Ciampa & Ember Moon

– As noted, Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE NXT after last night’s “Takeover: Philadelphia” main event and attacked Johnny Gargano. Below is post-show video of Ciampa ignoring the media:

– Sheamus turns 40 years old today.

– Below is video of an angry NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon heading to the trainer’s room after her win over Shayna Baszler at Takeover last night. Baszler attacked Moon after the match to keep the feud going. Moon ignores the trainer when he asks how her arm is doing and another trainer mentions wrapping her arm to put on ice. Moon continues to ignore the trainers as the video ends.