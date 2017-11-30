Sheamus Dealing With Injuries (Video), WWE Coach On Hideo Itami’s Call-Up, Naomi’s Birthday

– As noted, Michael Cole stated on this week’s RAW that RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus was back in Ireland for his “annual sabbatical” back home. Sheamus and Cesaro are set to defend the titles against Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose on Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles. Below is a new video from Sheamus’ “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel where he reveals that he’s back home to rehab his neck injury. Sheamus says he’s been dealing with serious stenosis and neck issues for the past 6 months. Sheamus goes on to show how he’s using the Neck Hammock device to rehab the injury. He does not mention anything about taking more time off past this week.

– SmackDown Superstar Naomi turns 30 years old today while former World Heavyweight Champion Christian turns 44, former WCW and WWE star Tom Zenk turns 59 and Japanese legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger turns 53.

– We noted before how Karl Anderson took to Twitter on Wednesday to hype Hideo Itami for his upcoming main roster debut on WWE 205 Live. WWE Coach Matt Bloom and Luke Gallows also praised Itami on Twitter yesterday, as seen in the tweets below:

You may have heard about him in Japan.

You may have seen what he’s done in @WWENXT. But every competitor on #205Live better prepare for @HideoItami. #WeAreNXT — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) November 29, 2017

One of the fiercest competitors in Japan, @HideoItami is gonna do big thingskis on #205Live. #NoNerds — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) November 29, 2017