Former WWE star Shelly Martinez denies making a post on Facebook regarding Ashley Massaro, who passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday. Martinez wrote on Twitter that a post attributed to her regarding how Massaro died, which has appeared on many mainstream sites, came from a fake profile:

Makes me sick someone made a FAKE profile of me and post this. THIS IS NOT ME. pic.twitter.com/SJpaWManqy — Shelly Martinez (@ShellyFromCali) May 17, 2019

The fake post was included in a story about Massaro’s passing on The Blast, which first reported her death on Thursday. While their story still claims that Massaro died of an apparent suicide, there has been no official cause of death. While we never posted the fake post from Martinez, we have removed our original article sourcing The Blast’s report.

The Suffolk County Police Department did not suspect foul play in Massaro’s death and they ruled it non-criminal. They told Hollywood Life that they will not be releasing details of the death because it is non-criminal. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner has not announced when autopsy results will be released.

“I can confirm that she has passed and has died and that she was 39 and that she was from Smithtown but I can not confirm any other details because we don’t have them,” said the Public Information Officer for the department. “And since it was considered a non criminal death we will not have them. We normally don’t release that info for non criminal deaths.”

Massaro worked at a local radio station and failed to show up on Thursday, which raised the first red flag. As noted, a “rescue call” from Massaro’s home in Smithtown, NY came in at 5:23am ET on Thursday morning. The Blast released the 911 call audio, which we won’t post here, and the call was for first responders to rush to Massaro’s home after an “unconscious” woman was found. CPR was administered on the way to the hospital, but unfortunately Massaro passed.

Massaro, who worked for WWE from 2005 until 2008, announced back in March that she was planning a comeback to the indies. She would have turned 40 on May 26, and leaves behind one daughter.