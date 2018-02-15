Shelton Benjamin Talks Car Rental Incident, Billie Kay On The Rock, Titus O’Neil

– We noted last week how Shelton Benjamin called out Budget Car Rentals on Twitter after finding a loaded pistol with an extra magazine in the glove compartment of a vehicle he had rented. He drove around in the car for several days before finding the gun. Below is new video of Benjamin talking to TMZ Sports about what happened.

Benjamin says his first reaction was to call the police and he did as he just wanted the gun out of his possession. Benjamin said police didn’t see it as a big deal and the cop was “just cool” as they see things like this with rental cars often. When asked if he has a message for Budget, Benjamin told them to just check their cars. Benjamin said a gun is off the streets and to him that’s a happy ending.

– The Daily Telegraph in Australia recently spoke with WWE NXT Superstar Billie Kay about having her first WWE action figure released last year. She said the figure triggered memories of watching WWE with her brother when they were kids. Commenting on how she was a fan of The Rock and how he’s been a long-term inspiration, Kay said:

“It made me think of all of my WWE figurines growing up. Of course all of them were The Rock — and how they inspired me when I was a kid, so I really hope my figure can do the same.

“For me, when I saw The Rock, with his music hit, when he spoke on the microphone, when he performed in the ring, the way he would pull with the electricity he had was something I was immediately drawn to.”

– Titus O’Neil served as the Keynote Speaker for the National Society of Leadership & Success at their Montclair State University event on Tuesday night. Titus was also inducted into the organization as an Honorary Lifetime Member. Below are photos from the event and full video of the Q&A: