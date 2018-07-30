Sheriff & TBI Statements On Brian Lawler’s Death, Says He Was Not Suicidal

The NBC affiliate in Memphis reports that Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen has released a statement on the death former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Lawler. Lawler passed away at the age of 46 on Sunday after trying to hang himself in jail the night before. Lawler had been incarcerated since his July 7th arrest for DUI, driving on a revoked license & evading arrest.

Doolen noted that Lawler was placed in a cell by himself because of his “notoriety” and that the department had no indication that he was suicidal. Lawler was not on suicide watch. Lawler was given CPR and rushed to the hospital where he later passed, surrounded by family, including his dad, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances around Lawler’s death. They issued the following statement:

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail.

On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Lawler was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on July 7th on charges of DUI, Driving on Revoked, and Evading Arrest.