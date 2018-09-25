The Shield Forces Baron Corbin To Sing After RAW In Denver Goes Off The Air

The dark segment after this week’s WWE RAW at the Pepsi Center in Denver saw a comedy bit with The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns), Acting General Manager Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. There was no dark main event. WrestlingINC’s Raj Giri attended the show and provided these details.

After the show went off the air, The Shield forced Corbin to sing “I’m a Little Tea Pot” before beating him up. Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre then hit the ring to brawl with The Shield but The Shield got the upperhand and sent them packing.

The show ended with The Shield putting Corbin through a table that was brought in earlier by Ambrose. He was also forced to sing “I’m a Little Tea Pot” for a second time.