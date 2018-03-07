Shinsuke Nakamura Challenged For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card

By
Scott Lazara
-

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view after Rusev issued a challenge on tonight’s SmackDown.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev