Shinsuke Nakamura Delivers Another Low Blow, KSA Tryouts Photos & Videos, More

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown:

– The dark match before Tuesday’s SmackDown in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center saw Tye Dillinger defeat Primo Colon.

– The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in Providence saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton go at it. Nakamura ended the match with a low blow.

– WWE’s tryouts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia kicked off today with WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom, Tucker Knight, Dan Matha and others leading the action. Below are photos and videos: