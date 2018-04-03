Shinsuke Nakamura On Facing AJ Styles At WrestleMania, Connecting With Fans, More

Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with The New York Post to promote WrestleMania 34. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Facing WWE Champion AJ Styles on Sunday:

“It’s an amazing thing for WWE history I think. We crossed over, we crossed the border line in Japan and the States, different company and that’s why I say this is destiny.”

“Actually I don’t care about the ratings, five stars, six stars, seven stars, whatever. But I really want to enjoy this match. I want to do everything I can do. I want to take everything he can do.”

Fans connecting with him despite the language barrier:

“I think a wrestler can say something from fighting, from wrestling. I’m not like an English speaker so I have confidence in my wrestling skills, also like body language, hand gestures, facial expressions. I put all of my emotion in my wrestling. That’s why maybe people can feel [a connection].”

Daniel Bryan and a potential match between the two:

“So, I join the WWE and soon he needed to quit. That was shock to me. Huge shock.”

“Next dream match for me.”