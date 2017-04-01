Shinsuke Nakamura Reveals The Reason Why He Signed With WWE

Former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports to promote his title match against NXT World Champion Bobby Roode at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando special.

During the interview, Nakamura revealed the feeling of accomplishing everything during his noted career in Japan as the reason why he decided to come to WWE.

“I feel as if I accomplished everything in Japan, so I wanted to challenge myself,” Nakamura said. “I wanted something new, so I decided to come to WWE.”

Nakamura continued, “WWE has the biggest wrestling platform in the world. I also wanted the challenge of moving to the U.S. Everything was new for me, I wanted to experience it.”

Shinsuke Nakamura challenges Bobby Roode for the NXT World Championship in the main event of tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando special, which airs live via the WWE Network from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Join us here this evening for live results coverage of the show.

Check out the complete Shinsuke Nakamura interview at Yahoo.com.