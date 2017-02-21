Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Wants AJ Styles At WrestleMania 33

Well, it looks like Shinsuke Nakamura has interest in a specific opponent for WrestleMania 33.

Chris Charlton, author of “Lions Pride,” translated a portion of his recent interview with the Japanese wrestling star where he mentioned AJ Styles as the man he would like to see standing across from him during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

“If the [WrestleMania] opportunity presented itself, I want to do it. AJ [Styles] doesn’t have an opponent yet, I’d like to fill that spot. I’ve achieved a lot this year, but there’s much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability.”

Check out the complete interview (in Japanese) at Yahoo.co.jp.