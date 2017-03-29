Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Not Originally Liking His NXT Theme, WrestleMania

Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with ESPN to promote his match with Bobby Roode for the NXT Title at this Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando live special on the WWE Network. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On not initially liking his NXT entrance music:

“Before my debut, WWE sent me a sample of the music and I sent it back. I said, ‘I don’t want to use this, I don’t want to use this.’ They tried to keep it and I said, ‘No, no, no.’ Finally, I asked them if they could listen to some samples, and we went back and forth and finally they sent me what you hear now, and I said, ‘Yes, OK. I’ll use this one.'”

On getting to WrestleMania:

“I want to go to the biggest places like WrestleMania. We will see, but I want to give some inspiration for people all over the world. Wrestling is an art. Every culture has an art, like music and dancing and fighting. So that’s my base. If I think about it like art, I can connect with everybody.”

