Shinsuke Nakamura Video Package, Reigns vs. Strowman Promo, Gary Gandy Identity

– Shinsuke Nakamura has been on the blue brand for three weeks but has yet to wrestle a match on TV. He did defeat Dolph Ziggler in the dark main event after last week’s WWE 205 Live but he did not wrestle on tonight’s SmackDown from Louisville, KY. WWE aired this video package for Nakamura tonight:

– As noted, OVW star Erick Locker was working as an extra at this week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown shows. Locker is the man who played Gary Gandy on tonight’s SmackDown. Gandy answered the first-ever “Face of America” Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and was quickly squashed.

– Below is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, California: