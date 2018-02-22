Shinsuke Nakamura Video Package, Ruby Riott On Her WWE Fastlane Match, More

– Shinsuke Nakamura did not appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown but they did air this video package on the Royal Rumble winner:

– The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live tapings in Phoenix saw Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

– As noted, Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Riott tweeted the following on the match:

March 11th…

The mold will be broken.

The Queen will be dethroned.

And a Riot will begin!#smackdownlivewomenschampion #wewinweriott #riottsquad pic.twitter.com/pGaUOMvUzO — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) February 21, 2018

– WWE posted this video looking at Braun Strowman and the destruction he causes with his running powerslam: