Shinsuke Nakamura Video Package, Ruby Riott On Her WWE Fastlane Match, More

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Shinsuke Nakamura did not appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown but they did air this video package on the Royal Rumble winner:

– The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live tapings in Phoenix saw Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

– As noted, Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Riott tweeted the following on the match:

– WWE posted this video looking at Braun Strowman and the destruction he causes with his running powerslam: