Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles After 205 Live (Video), John Cena & Nikki Bella Video, Naomi

– Below is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella on the red carpet at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier this week. They were there to represent WWE and their NBCU programming – RAW, SmackDown, Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Regarding the upcoming second season of Total Bellas, Nikki says it will be chaotic as we get to see how weird her family is. She says we get to see Brie Bella’s journey through pregnancy but sometimes the hormones kick in and things get crazy. Cena says what’s wonderful about the new season is we get to see the family being the family. They also reveal that they are still working on setting a wedding date because of their busy schedules.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which member of the “Welcoming Committee” do they most want to see get “snatched bald” by SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi – Carmella, James Ellsworth, Tamina Snuka or Natalya. As of this writing, 59% voted for Ellsworth while 20% voted for Carmella and 14% for Natalya.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live tapings in Manchester, NH saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler, less than a week before their match at WWE Backlash. Below are fan videos from the match: