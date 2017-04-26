Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles After Tapings, Baron Corbin – Sami Zayn Video, More

– As seen below, this week’s Talking Smack featured Sami Zayn talking about Baron Corbin until Corbin rushed the set and beat Sami up while hosts JBL and Renee Young looked on. Corbin also put his hands on a WWE referee that was trying to calm things down.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Des Moines, Iowa saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa. As noted, the two furthered their feud in the opening segment of this week’s SmackDown but Nakamura still has not wrestled a TV match since coming to the main roster in the recent “Superstar Shakeup” event.

– There have been a lot of mixed reactions from fans on social media to the ending of this week’s SmackDown with Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Carmella and James Ellsworth standing tall over Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi after interrupting their main event match. Below are comments from some of the Superstars involved in the angle:

You snitches don't know what y'all done started https://t.co/hIlC1o0oSU — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 26, 2017

I didn't prove what I needed to tonight @MsCharlotteWWE I'm looking forward to this unfinished business #FeelTheGlow — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 26, 2017