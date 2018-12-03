Why Is Silas Young Signing With ROH Over WWE?

As noted, Silas Young will not be signing with WWE as he will be signing a new three-year deal with Ring of Honor instead.

The 39 year old Young recently spoke with PWInsider and talked about remaining loyal to ROH after they spent the past 5 years investing in him.

“The wrestling scene now is super-hot right now and I’m a big believer in loyalty. Ring of Honor gave me an opportunity five-six years back and every opportunity I’ve been given since, I’ve succeeded with,” Young said. “I’m the type of guy that likes to stick with the team that brought me to the table, to stick with the team that believed in me from the get-go. I’m really happy to announce I am staying with Ring of Honor.”

Young did admit that WWE was his dream and his goal, but he’s really happy with the decision he made.

“To be quite honest with you, “ Young explained, “The idea of WWE for every guy is a dream for everybody who’s ever wrestled or starts wrestling, they have that dream. I won’t lie, it was my dream. It was my goal, but at some point, as you grow and you mature as a person, the wrestler realizes that that top of the mountain, the peak, isn’t always the top of the mountain or it’s not that shiny. I’m really happy with the decision I’ve made.”

Young also noted that a big factor in his decision to remain with ROH was his 10 year old son and how the ROH schedule allows him to spent more time with family. Young also owns a home in Wisconsin and may have had to sell that home when he moved to Florida for the WWE NXT brand.