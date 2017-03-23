Sin Cara Tattoo Work (Photo), Fans On John Cena vs. The Miz, New “BellaGlam” Video

– Below is the latest episode of BellaGlam with Nikki Bella getting done up by Eileen:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is better on the microphone – John Cena or The Miz. As of this writing, 57% went with Cena. Miz will team with wife Maryse to take on Cena and girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in less than two weeks.

– As seen below, Sin Cara had his tattoo sleeve worked on this week. The RAW Superstar has worked several WWE Main Event tapings over the past few months but his last Monday night TV appearance came on January 27th with a win over Curtis Axel.