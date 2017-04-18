Singles Match Added To WWE Payback

Posted by Scott Lazara April 18, 2017

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California at the SAP Center.

Below is the updated card for the RAW brand event, which features SmackDown’s Randy Orton defending the WWE Title.

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman