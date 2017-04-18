Singles Match Added To WWE Payback
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California at the SAP Center.
Below is the updated card for the RAW brand event, which features SmackDown’s Randy Orton defending the WWE Title.
House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman