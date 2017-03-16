Six-Man On Next Week’s NXT Episode, New Aleister Black Vignette, Fans On Tonight’s NXT

– Below is the latest vignette for Aleister Black’s WWE NXT TV debut. The former Tommy End is expected to debut at or after NXT “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

– Matches announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode include Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and six-man action with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY taking on Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong.

– As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s NXT episode a thumbs up with over 1100 votes: