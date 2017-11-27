Six-Woman Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Paige will wrestle her first match in more than a year on tonight’s WWE RAW as she teams with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take on Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of RAW, which will likely feature Jason Jordan vs. new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line.

Mike Rome announces the six-woman match in this new video: