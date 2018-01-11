SmackDown Challenge Accepted, WWE NXT Takeover VIP Packages, WWE Unboxed

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring WWE Pop! Funko figures of The Rock, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss:

– WWE announced the following on VIP Packages for WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” during Royal Rumble weekend:

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia VIP Packages are available now

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia comes to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, and there’s no better way to experience the first TakeOver of 2018 by securing an official VIP Package.

Each TakeOver: Philadelphia VIP Package includes the following:

* VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover at Wells Fargo Center

* Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show

* Photo opportunity with NXT Superstars*

* Group photo on the entrance ramp (via backstage entrance)*

* VIP access to the merchandise stand before doors open

* Collectible VIP poster

The VIP Packages are sure to go fast, so don’t wait. Get your exclusive package today!

*All photos will be emailed following NXT TakeOver. Please note: An extremely limited number of these packages are available.

– As noted, Ruby Riott issued a challenge to Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for a six-woman match on next Tuesday’s SmackDown. As seen below, Flair accepted the challenge today. It will be The Riott Squad’s Ruby, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Flair, Naomi and Becky.