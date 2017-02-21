SmackDown LIVE (2/21): No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, More

WWE SmackDown LIVE returns this evening from the Citizens Banks Arena in Ontario, California.

On tonight’s show, a battle royal will be held featuring John Cena, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kalisto, Apollo Crews, The Miz, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley. The winner will receive a shot against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

Additionally, scheduled for tonight’s show is a Falls Count Anywhere match pitting Nikki Bella against Natalya, and a SmackDown LIVE Women’s Championship match with Naomi defending against Alexa Bliss if she is cleared to compete.

