SmackDown LIVE (2/21): No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, More
Don't miss a #BattleRoyal to determine the #WWEChampionship #1Contender TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/J7HYo043ho
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
WWE SmackDown LIVE returns this evening from the Citizens Banks Arena in Ontario, California.
On tonight’s show, a battle royal will be held featuring John Cena, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kalisto, Apollo Crews, The Miz, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley. The winner will receive a shot against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.
Additionally, scheduled for tonight’s show is a Falls Count Anywhere match pitting Nikki Bella against Natalya, and a SmackDown LIVE Women’s Championship match with Naomi defending against Alexa Bliss if she is cleared to compete.
Join us here later this evening for live results coverage of SmackDown LIVE.