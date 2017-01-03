SmackDown LIVE Preview (1/3): Contract Signing, Title Match & More
.@MikeTheMiz & @TheDeanAmbrose battle for the #ICTitle, plus @AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena sign their #RoyalRumble contract TOMORROW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/yzu9EYvhju
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017
WWE returns this evening with their first blue brand episode of the new year, as SmackDown LIVE emanates from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Coliseuem in Jacksonville, Florida.
The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s show:
* Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (c) — WWE Intercontinental Championship
* Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Championship Contract signing with AJ Styles and John Cena
.@MikeTheMiz & @TheDeanAmbrose battle for the #ICTitle, plus @AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena sign their #RoyalRumble contract TOMORROW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/yzu9EYvhju
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017