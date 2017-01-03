SmackDown LIVE Preview (1/3): Contract Signing, Title Match & More

WWE returns this evening with their first blue brand episode of the new year, as SmackDown LIVE emanates from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Coliseuem in Jacksonville, Florida.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s show:

* vs. (c) — WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Championship Contract signing with and