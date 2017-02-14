SmackDown LIVE Preview (2/14): Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Title Match

WWE SmackDown LIVE returns this evening with the post-WWE Elimination Chamber edition of the show from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, featuring the first WWE Championship defense for Bray Wyatt against former champion John Cena.

The WWE.com preview included the following blurb regarding tonight’s show:

“It has been announced that The Cenation Leader has invoked his WWE Championship rematch clause and will challenge The New Face of Fear tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE!”

Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Bray Wyatt to battle John Cena in a WWE Title Rematch tonight * Naomi is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, but for how long? * Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha? * Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion? * Will Ziggler’s aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?

Join us here this evening for live results coverage of the post-Elimination Chamber episode of SmackDown LIVE!

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/831548706960859136/