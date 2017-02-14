SmackDown LIVE Preview (2/14): Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Title Match

WWE SmackDown LIVE returns this evening with the post-WWE Elimination Chamber edition of the show from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, featuring the first WWE Championship defense for against former champion .

The WWE.com preview included the following blurb regarding tonight’s show:

“It has been announced that The Cenation Leader has invoked his WWE Championship rematch clause and will challenge The New Face of Fear tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE!”

Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Bray Wyatt to battle John Cena in a WWE Title Rematch tonight

* Naomi is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, but for how long?

* Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha?

* Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion?

* Will Ziggler’s aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?

Join us here this evening for live results coverage of the post-Elimination Chamber episode of SmackDown LIVE!

