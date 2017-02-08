SmackDown LIVE Viewership Drops For Elimination Chamber “Go-Home” Show

The Tuesday, February 7th episode of WWE SmackDown LIVE averaged 2.627 million viewers on the USA Network, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.

By comparison, last week’s show finished with 2.817 million viewers, marking a decrease for this week’s show, which was the “go-home” edition of the show ahead of the blue brand exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

SmackDown LIVE this week featured a main event of John Cena vs. Randy Orton.