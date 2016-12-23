SmackDown LIVE Viewership Increases For This Week’s Show (12/20)

This week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE on the USA Network finished with an average of 2.637 million viewers, up from last week’s show. Last Tuesday night’s show finished with 2.361 million viewers.

SmackDown LIVE, which aired live from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday night, December 20th, featured AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against James Ellsworth in the television opener, as well as Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin in a number one contenders match in the main event.

SmackDown LIVE finished number five in viewership on cable television this week. The show finished number two in viewership for the coveted 18-49 year old demographic.