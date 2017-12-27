SmackDown Match Announced For Tonight, John Cena On Being Back Home, Fans On RAW

– WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown from Chicago. Dasha Fuentes makes the announcement in the video below:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which victorious Superstar had the merriest Christmas on last night’s RAW. As of this writing, 60% voted for new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan while 14% voted for John Cena, 9% for Braun Strowman, 8% for Absolution, 4% for Finn Balor, 2% for Samoa Joe, 1% for Hideo Itami, 1% for Kane and 1% for the team of Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali.

– As noted, free agent John Cena returned to WWE TV on last night’s final RAW of 2017 and picked up a win over Elias. Cena tweeted the following on being back home today as he prepared for the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden: