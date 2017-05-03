SmackDown Social Media Score, Eat A Gold-Burger With Goldberg, Total Divas

– Below is another preview for tonight’s Total Divas as the storyline on Nikki Bella’s return to the ring continues:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #5 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show and Pretty Little Liars. The show usually ranks at the top of the list. SmackDown had 57,000 interactions on Twitter with 14,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 62,000 interactions and 15,000 authors. SmackDown also had 88,000 Facebook interactions with 60,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 88,000 interactions and 56,000 authors.

– Bill Goldberg has been announced for a special appearance at The Sugr Factory in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20th. Fans can get a photo and autograph with Goldberg for just $20 or pay $75 for the “Meet, Greet and Eat!” package. As seen below, fans can try the limited edition “Gold-Burger” with a gold glazed bun, double Angus beef patties, melted white & yellow cheddar and onion rings, served with pickles, lettuce, tomato, Sugar Factory sauce and hand-cut fries. Apparently the burger was crafted by the former WWE Universal Champion. Details on the appearance are below: