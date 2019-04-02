SmackDown Superstar Fires A Shot At The RAW Brand

SmackDown Superstar Big E took to Twitter today to fire a shot at WWE’s red brand.

The big man of The New Day wrote, “I like to think of Smackdown as the mouthwash you need after the turd Raw just left in your mouth. (I’d like to think I can get away with this tweet. If not…I was hacked.)”

There’s no word yet on what made Big E post the tweet, but it sounds like maybe he wasn’t impressed with the WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see if the blue brand can do any better tonight.