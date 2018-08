It looks like Sin Cara is currently dealing with an injury.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar posted to his Instagram Story today and indicated that he was waiting to see the doctor in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE sends talents when they need surgery. You can see the Instagram screenshot below.

It looks like Cara’s last matches came on August 4 in Pensacola, FL and August 5 in Albany, GA. He defeated Aiden English in those matches.

Stay tuned for updates on Cara’s status.