SmackDown Tag Team Champions Announced For Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

It appears SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will not be defending their titles at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday in Orlando. There are rumors and speculation on a possible surprise match for The Usos but as of tonight, they have not been announced for a title defense.

Both Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were announced for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s SmackDown. Other names now confirmed for the match, which will take place during hour 2 of the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show, are Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. There are now 21 confirmed spots for the Andre Battle Royal.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s big event from Camping World Stadium:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA