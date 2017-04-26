SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Added To Backlash Card
Breezango won a Beat The Clock Challenge over The Ascension, American Alpha and The Colons on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Breezango will get their title shot at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.
Below is the updated Backlash card as of this writing:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens