SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Added To Backlash Card

Breezango won a Beat The Clock Challenge over The Ascension, American Alpha and The Colons on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Breezango will get their title shot at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated Backlash card as of this writing:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens