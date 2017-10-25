SmackDown Men’s Team Captain Revealed For WWE Survivor Series

Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the Team Captain for the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series.

No word yet on Orton’s 4 partners but as noted, next Tuesday’s SmackDown show will feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode in a 2 of 3 Falls Match plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens with the winners of those two matches earning a spot on Team SmackDown.

Below is the updated card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston coming out of tonight’s blue brand show:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

TBA vs. Randy Orton (Team Captain) and TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Alicia Fox (Team Captain), Sasha Banks, Bayley, TBA, TBA vs. Becky Lynch (Team Captain), Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair