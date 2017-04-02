Sneak Peek At Stephanie’s WrestleMania Gear, Bayley – Axxess Video, More WM Arrivals

– Below is another WrestleMania Diary Entry with RAW Women’s Champion Bayley drawing strength from her fans at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Saturday:

– As noted, Stephanie McMahon will be a part of Triple H’s entrance for his WrestleMania 33 match with Seth Rollins tonight. She tweeted this sneak peek at her gear:

Ready to kick some butt at #WrestleMania tonight! Thank you @LeatherRebels for tricking out my favorite @StuartWeitzman boots! pic.twitter.com/pfToVO98Io — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 2, 2017

– WWE posted these videos of The Miz, Maryse, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss arriving for WrestleMania 33 tonight: