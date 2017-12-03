Sonya Deville On When She Found Out About Move To RAW, Mandy Rose & More

Recent NXT call-up and new member of the RAW roster, Sonya Deville, recently spoke with ESPN for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how she first learned she would be moving from NXT to the WWE main roster as part of the RAW brand: “As the days unfolded, you hear rumors and you hear things flying around. You don’t wanna believe anything until it’s set in stone, because it’s the entertainment industry at the end of the day and things change. Come Monday, around 3:00, 3:30, I found out what I was doing. I think I’m still in disbelief. I don’t know if it’s really set in yet.”

On her friend Mandy Rose getting called up with her: “I think one of the best parts about this entire journey is that me and Mandy got to share it together. We started together about two and a half years ago on Tough Enough, on the reality show where some odd thousand number of people tried out and me and Mandy were just two of those thousands applying for an opportunity to change our lives, never thinking it would come to this… We’ve tagged together in NXT, we fought each other in NXT — it’s just been this crazy roller coaster ride that I’ve gotten to take with my best friend. It’s the best possible scenario I could ever ask for.”

