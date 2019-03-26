Special WrestleMania 35 Entrance For Ronda Rousey Revealed

Rocker Joan Jett is scheduled to perform the theme song for RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

WWE announced today that Jett will perform “Bad Reputation” as Rousey comes out for her WrestleMania 35 main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Below is the full announcement:

Rock icon Joan Jett to perform at WrestleMania

STAMFORD, Conn., March 26, 2019 – WWE today announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will perform at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7, in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streaming live on WWE Network around the world. Jett will play her hit song “Bad Reputation” as WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey makes her entrance to the ring to defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

“The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Joan Jett, is a music legend and icon for powerful women everywhere,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “Her performance at this year’s WrestleMania promises to be both exhilarating and inspiring, and we are honored to watch her join a distinct list of extraordinary performers who have lit up the WWE stage.”

Jett will join the likes of renowned artists such as Motörhead, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Kid Rock, Diddy, Machine Gun Kelly, Skylar Grey, Travis Barker, and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Run-DMC who have performed at WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza.

Joan Jett is a founding member of the Runaways, a rock band that paved the way for female artists to enter the male-dominated arena of rock music. After five albums, Jett would take her career to even greater heights when she launched Joan Jett & the Blackhearts with hits such as “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” A feminist icon for more than 40 years, Joan Jett took her rightful place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were inducted in 2015.