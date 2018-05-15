Special WWE Live Event In London To Feature Ronda Rousey’s In-Ring UK Debut

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will make her UK in-ring debut at a special WWE live event from the O2 Arena in London, England on Wednesday, August 29th.

We will have more details on this event later but WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor are also advertised. Tickets are available now.

Below is the full announcement on the event:

Ronda Rousey to make U.K. in-ring debut at London WWE Live Event on Aug. 29

In a message to the WWE Universe during SmackDown LIVE in London, it was revealed that Ronda Rousey will make her U.K. ring debut with WWE at the city’s iconic O2 Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 29, as part of a special, one-night-only WWE Live Event.

This will be Rousey’s first time performing in the United Kingdom as a WWE Superstar. Tickets to see her and your favorite Raw Superstars — including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor and more* — are available now at www.bookingsdirect.com and www.theo2.co.uk.

Stay with WWE.com as more updates on Rousey’s U.K. debut become available.