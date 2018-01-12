Special WWE Royal Rumble Start, The Iconic Duo Want Awards Support (Video), Chad Gable

– Below is a new video of “The Iconic Duo” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay trying to pressure WWE Performance Center Coaches into supporting them in the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards. They are currently nominated for Female Competitor of the Year and Overall Competitor of the Year.
– The WWE website has confirmed that the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view will have a special start time of 7pm EST. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm EST, making the Rumble a five-hour event.
– Below is the latest “Scratch & Claw” video from Chad Gable as he and Shelton Benjamin prepare to do battle in a 2 of 3 Falls Match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view:
Makes me so happy that The Usos said we “can’t prepare” for them.
Sure thing, guys. Go ahead and convince yourself that I’m going to show up to Royal Rumble “unprepared.” SHOOOOSH!#ScratchAndClaw#FreeTheTagTitles pic.twitter.com/ahkRu0meUT
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 12, 2018