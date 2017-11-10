Speculation On What Will Close Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre – Adam Cole Exchange, The Miz

– Below is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz channeling his inner Rammstein for a “Hater” promo before retaining over Matt Hardy at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany:

– There’s now speculation on WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar closing the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from Houston. It was believed that the men’s Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe) vs. Team SmackDown (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, John Cena) 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match would headline the event until AJ defeated Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title on this week’s SmackDown, changing the top champion vs. champion match from Jinder vs. Lesnar to AJ vs. Lesnar.

– WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole had the following Twitter exchange today when responding to a WWE video on the Montreal Screwjob with WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. As noted, Michaels will be the special referee for Cole vs. McIntyre at the November 17th NXT live event in San Antonio, just one night before the big “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston.