Speculation On WWE Adding A Third Hour Of SmackDown, Touring Schedule Changes This Fall

The WWE SmackDown brand will move to a Thursday through Sunday road schedule this fall when the blue brand live TV show moves to Fox, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

RAW will continue running Friday through Monday. SmackDown currently runs Saturday through Tuesday. WWE has ran a four-show per week tradition for decades now.

SmackDown is scheduled to premiere on Fox with a show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, October 4. The other SmackDown shows on Fox look to be on October 11 in Denver, October 18 in Columbus, Ohio, and October 25 in Kansas City, Missouri.

There have been rumors on SmackDown moving to three hours with the move to Fox, but that has not been confirmed. Wall Street analyst Eric Handler of MKM believes WWE could add $50 million per year in revenue by adding a third hour of SmackDown. The Observer notes that there has been speculation on two hours of SmackDown airing on Fox from 8-10pm ET on Friday nights, and then having a third hour air from 10-11pm ET on FS1.