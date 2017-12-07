Speculation & Talk On Daniel Bryan Possibly Returning To The Ring For WWE

There’s been speculation on WWE teasing a Shane McMahon vs. Daniel Bryan match but the match has not been discussed, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as there’s been no change in Bryan’s status when it comes to being cleared. There have been recent reports of Bryan being cleared but WWE confirmed to The Observer on December 4th that Bryan has not been cleared.

Vince McMahon has made it clear to Bryan that the decision will come from WWE’s Dr. Joseph Maroon. The current angle with Bryan and Shane is not meant for a match, at least between Shane and Bryan, but that could change if Maroon clears Bryan. There has been talk of Bryan wrestling at SummerSlam 2018 and working a limited schedule if he is cleared.

Bryan is said to be set on wrestling again once his current WWE contract expires in October. He’s also made it clear that if he gets a negative test before he returns to the ring, he will not wrestle.

Speculation on Bryan being cleared increased this past week when Bryan was advertised to be the special referee for a match at the December 26th SmackDown tapings in Chicago, which could be for TV or just a dark main event. Bryan was booked for the role because WWE felt they needed something special since they are running TV tapings on December 25th and December 26th in Chicago, and ticket sales for the 26th needed a boost.